Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Resumes Trading in American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AREB and AREBW) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2026. Trading in the company's stock and warrants was halted on March 20, 2026 at 7:50pm Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com-

Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch

dl-NasdaqMarketWatch@nasdaq.com

NDAQO