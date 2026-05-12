American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe and Arizona Safe Keeper Showcase the Strength of American-Made Security at 2026 YCCA Home Show

With safes built from 100% USA steel and a decades-long commitment to dealer partnerships, Champion Safe continues helping local dealers grow through community-driven events and customer education.

Family-owned Arizona Safe Keeper generated strong sales momentum at the Prescott Valley event while building valuable connections with homeowners, builders, and contractors throughout Northern Arizona.

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, proudly supported Arizona Safe Keeper during a highly successful appearance at the 2026 Yavapai County Contractors Association Home Show, where the family-owned dealer generated strong customer engagement and sold a significant number of safes throughout the event. Held at the Findlay Toyota Center, the annual show brought together homeowners, builders, contractors, and local businesses from across Northern Arizona looking for trusted products and expert guidance for home projects and security solutions.

Arizona Safe Keeper used the event to showcase Champion Safe products to a steady stream of attendees seeking secure storage backed by strong construction, dependable warranty protection, and local service. The strong sales performance reinforced growing demand for high-quality safes in the region and highlighted Arizona Safe Keeper's momentum as a trusted local destination for security products. The Home Show environment also created valuable opportunities to discuss safe placement, long-term security planning, and integrated security solutions for new and existing homes.

"As a family-owned business, we only carry products we truly believe in and personally trust," said Keagan Schults, owner of Arizona Safe Keeper. "The reason we carry Champion Safes is because they are built with high tensile strength American steel as well as a double-plated steel door. We personally own Champion Safes and can attest to the security they offer and the peace of mind knowing our belongings are safe while we are away from home."

Schults also highlighted Champion's warranty and long-term support as major differentiators for customers evaluating safe options.

"Champion Safe offers a lifetime warranty against burglary, attempted burglary, and fire damage, which is unlike most safe companies," Schults added. "They truly back their product 100%, which brings tremendous value and peace of mind. Beyond the safes themselves, Champion's representatives and customer service are the best of the best. They are knowledgeable, responsive, and treat you like family. That gives us confidence knowing our customers will be taken care of for years to come."

Arizona Safe Keeper continues to build momentum in Northern Arizona through its combination of local expertise, personalized service, and carefully selected product offerings. The company specializes in helping homeowners, collectors, and families find security solutions tailored to their specific needs while providing professional delivery and customer support throughout the region.

"Arizona Safe Keeper represents exactly what we value in a dealer partner," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. "They are passionate about the products they sell, committed to customer education, and deeply connected to their local community. Supporting them at the YCCA Home Show was a great opportunity to help strengthen their visibility and continue building momentum in the Arizona market."

The YCCA Home Show remains one of the region's leading home and contractor events, bringing together businesses and consumers for product demonstrations, project inspiration, and direct interaction with local experts. For Arizona Safe Keeper, the show provided a strong platform to introduce more homeowners and builders to Champion Safe products and reinforce the value of working with a trusted local dealer.

Champion Safe remains committed to supporting independent dealers like Arizona Safe Keeper with premium products, dealer-focused support, and partnerships designed for long-term growth. Customers who missed the YCCA Home Show are encouraged to visit Arizona Safe Keeper to learn more about Champion Safe products and available security solutions: arizonasafekeeper.com | (928) 636-7233

8284 E State Route 69 Prescott Valley, Arizona, 86314

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: youtube.com/watch?v=KgK8_VJGgmo

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2026 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company's standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company's SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders' equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company's ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company's ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company's operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-and-arizona-safe-keeper-showcase-the-strength-of-america-1165801