Plan to discontinue PET spinning operations at the Tersuisse site in Emmenbrücke

Plan to relocate warping operations to France1

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), one of the world leaders in innovative composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, announced today a new phase in the rollout of its plan to streamline its industrial operations, with plans to cease operations at the Tersuisse site, its high-tenacity PET (polyethylene terephthalate) yarn production plant located in Emmenbrücke, Switzerland, which employs 62 people.

Industrial continuity would be fully ensured through external supplies of PET yarn. The Group would, however, retain the intellectual property and technological expertise related to its specialty yarns. Warping operations would be transferred to the La Tour du Pin site to secure the value chain and keep key expertise at the heart of the industrial infrastructure.

In line with its strategic plan, this project aims to strengthen the Group's competitiveness and industrial flexibility to better address the accelerating pace of change in its business segments. It would result in exceptional expenses in the first half of 2026, with a limited cash impact, but would have a positive effect on operating profitability while reducing capital employed starting in 2027.

Financial Agenda

Publication of second quarter 2026 revenue on July 27, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

1 The warping process involves arranging and organizing the warp threads and then winding them onto bobbins.

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Contacts:

Valentin Chefson

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu