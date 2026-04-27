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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 19:05
128,60 Euro
-0,27 % -0,35
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
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128,50128,5519:47
128,50128,5519:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 17:48 Uhr
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VINCI awarded a multi-year road maintenance contract in New Zealand

Nanterre, 27 April 2026

VINCI awarded a multi-year road maintenance contract in New Zealand

  • Maintenance of one of New Zealand's largest state highway networks
  • A 10-year contract valued at approximately €200 million ($NZ 400 million)

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has awarded HEB Construction, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in New Zealand, the contract for maintenance and upgrade services for the national road network in the North Canterbury region, located on New Zealand's South Island.

With a total value of around €200 million ($NZ 400 million), this contract covers a 10-year period starting in May 2026.

HEB Construction will be responsible for inspection, maintenance and renewal works, as well as emergency response management across approximately 880 kilometres of roads - key transport routes serving both urban and rural communities.

This contract aims to ensure a safe and high-performing road network that supports mobility, economic activity and connectivity for populations throughout the Canterbury region.

It should be recalled that the VINCI Group - through VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies - generated revenue of around €800 million in this country in 2025 where it employs over 3,000 people.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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