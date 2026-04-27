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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 19:08
134,00 Euro
+0,22 % +0,30
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,10134,0019:33
133,00134,0019:09
Actusnews Wire
27.04.2026 19:23 Uhr
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Vusion - 2025 Universal Registration Document filed

April 27 , 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, announces that its 2025 Universal Registration Document, prepared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format), was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on April 24, 2026 under number D.26-0291.

The following information is included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document:

  • the 2025 annual financial report ;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the management report;
  • the sustainability statement;
  • the assurance report on the sustainability statement;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • information relating to the Statutory Auditors' fees;
  • the Statutory Auditors' Reports.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Company's website at the following address: Vusion - Informations réglementées - Documents d'engistrement universel

An English version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the Company's website at the following address: Vusion - Regulated Information - Universal Registration Document

Copies of the 2025 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at Vusion's corporate headquarters, 55, place Nelson Mandela, 92024 Nanterre.


About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97833-urd_pr_en.pdf

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