EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Management Board hereby convenes and announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on 27 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST / 14:00 EEST at the office of the Company, 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg.
Shareholder registration will take place from 12:00 to 12:45 CEST at the premises of the Annual Meeting.
The Annual Meeting will be conducted by the Company's CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics from Luxembourg, with a live audio and video stream provided for the shareholders.
The agenda for the Annual Meeting is as follows:
The record date for shareholders' participation at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders is 13 May 2026 (the "Record Date"). Only the persons who are shareholders on the Record Date with the number of shares held by them on the Record Date are authorized to participate in the General Meeting as well as to vote in writing before the General Meeting. The Company will determine shareholder eligibility based on the shareholder list provided by Nasdaq CSD as the applicable central securities depository, as of the Record Date.
In order to attend the General Meeting, shareholders must provide the duly completed, dated and signed attendance, proxy and voting form as indicated below at the latest until 20 May 2026 17:00 CEST, must be in writing and sent either by e-mail to investors@eleving.com or in a signed paper form by post to the registered office of the Company, at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Attn: AGM 2026/Management Board.
Shareholders have a right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting before the meeting) in person in Luxembourg or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons as follows:
As of the date of convening the AGM, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 1,173,131.38 and is divided into 117,313,138 shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 0.01 (one cent), all of which are fully paid up (the "Share Capital"). At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company holds 689,558 shares in treasury. Voting rights attached to shares held in treasury by the Company are suspended according to Luxembourg law. As of the date of this convening notice, the total number of exercisable voting rights is 116,623,580. The Company's subscribed share capital and total number of exercisable voting rights may vary at the date of the General Meeting due to capital increase(s).
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.9 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more: www.eleving.com
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
27.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2316132
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2316132 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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