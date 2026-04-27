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WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.04.26 | 21:58
6,740 US-Dollar
-1,03 % -0,070
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 21:50 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its first quarter 2026 financial results conference call on May 5, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 877-545-0320 and 973-528-0002 for international participants and reference participant access code 805100. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM ET and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 805100. A replay of the call will be available until May 19, 2026, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 53939.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-inc.-to-issue-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-may-5-2026-at-4-3-1161548

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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