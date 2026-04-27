

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Monday reported a first-quarter net loss attributable of $8.7 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $42.8 million or $0.34 per share for the same period in 2025.



Core Funds from Operations for the quarter were $1.40 per share, as compared to $1.26 per share for the same period in 2025.



Revenues for the quarter of $507.9 million, compared to $470.2 million last year.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.62 to $0.70 per share, and core funds from operations per share of $1.71 to $1.79. For the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $2.16 to $2.36 and core funds from operations per share of $6.87 to $7.07.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News