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WKN: 888745 | ISIN: US8666741041 | Ticker-Symbol: SCZ
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 13:06
102,00 Euro
-1,92 % -2,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUN COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUN COMMUNITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00105,0012:23
103,00105,0011:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 22:12 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2026 Distribution

Southfield, MI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.12 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2026, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 515 developed properties comprising approximately 179,300 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team
investorrelations@suncommunities.com
(248) 208-2500
www.suninc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.