

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Securitas AB (SCTBF.PK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK1.612 billion, or SEK2.80 per share. This compares with SEK1.318 billion, or SEK2.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to SEK36.211 billion from SEK39.606 billion last year.



Securitas AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.612 Bln. vs. SEK1.318 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.80 vs. SEK2.29 last year. -Revenue: SEK36.211 Bln vs. SEK39.606 Bln last year.



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