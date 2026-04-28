Rejlers AB: Rejlers signs new national framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration and strengthens delivery capacity in road and rail throughout Sweden

Rejlers has been awarded the Swedish Transport Administration's national framework agreement for planning and design. The new agreement covers assignments in both road and rail throughout Sweden and strengthens Rejlers' position as a nationwide partner in sustainable transport infrastructure.

The framework agreement covers the entire chain from early investigations to completed procurement documents and includes the production of planning documents, system documents and tender documents for execution and turnkey contracts. Rejlers is a supplier in all regions, which makes the company a nationwide partner with the capacity to support the Swedish Transport Administration in a wide range of projects and environments.

Sweden has a significant investment need in its transport and rail infrastructure. Well-functioning roads and railways are basic prerequisites for a sustainable society, they enable efficient freight transport, improve punctuality for passengers and create the conditions for more people to be able to choose the train over the car.

Rejlers contributes with interdisciplinary coordination and cutting-edge expertise in investigation, planning and design, and can take a project all the way from the early stage to the finished tender documents ready for procurement and implementation. Through its expertise and ability to deliver, Rejlers is involved in future-proofing the Swedish infrastructure and building the foundation for tomorrow's transport system.

"We are very pleased to be part of this framework agreement. The Swedish Transport Administration has a complex and socially important assignment and we look forward to contributing with our broad expertise in assignments throughout the country", says Albin Holmberg, Business Area Manager Railways, Rejlers Sweden.

"The Swedish Transport Administration is an important and long-term customer for us and that we now have the opportunity to both expand the business and develop our collaboration further is very gratifying. This is exactly the type of long-term collaboration where Rejlers is at its best, close to the customer, with clear deliveries and high demands on quality", says Hamzeh Hassoun, Business Area Manager Railways, Rejlers Sweden.

For further information contact:

Johan Johansson, Head of Division Infrastructure, Rejlers Sverige, +46 72 211 65 17, johan.johansson@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com