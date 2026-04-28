

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Makita Corporation (MKTAY) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY79.414 billion, or JPY299.95 per share. This compares with JPY79.338 billion, or JPY294.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to JPY777.600 billion from JPY753.130 billion last year.



Makita Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY79.414 Bln. vs. JPY79.338 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY299.95 vs. JPY294.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY777.600 Bln vs. JPY753.130 Bln last year.



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