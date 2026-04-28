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Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
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WKN: 856907 | ISIN: JP3862400003 | Ticker-Symbol: MK2A
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 16:24
28,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
MAKITA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAKITA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,20029,80009:26
29,00029,20008:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAKITA
MAKITA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAKITA CORPORATION28,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.