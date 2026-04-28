

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY75.174 billion, or JPY182.70 per share. This compares with JPY81.925 billion, or JPY195.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to JPY1.309 trillion from JPY1.297 trillion last year.



Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY75.174 Bln. vs. JPY81.925 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY182.70 vs. JPY195.93 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.309 Tn vs. JPY1.297 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company expects a net income of JPY 76 billion, or JPY 188.26 per share, on revenue of JPY 1.408 trillion.



For the full year, Sekisui Chemical plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 41 per share, higher than last year's JPY 40 per share.



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