Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard AB (publ) Interim report Quarter 1 2026

Scandi Standard reports continued growth and further improvements in earnings

January - March 2026

Chicken processed (grill weight) amounted to 75 (72) thousand tonne, a 5 per cent increase

EBIT/kg amounted to 2.22 (1.73) SEK, a 28 percent increase

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3 , 684 (3,376) MSEK. At constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 13 per cent

684 (3,376) MSEK. At constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 13 per cent Operating income (EBIT) increased with 35 precent till MSEK 167 (124), corresponding to a margin of 4.5 (3.7) per cent

Income for the period amounted to MSEK 101 (66). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.55 (1.01)

Operating cash flow was MSEK 69 (8)

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events after the quarter.

CEO Comments

Scandi Standard report another quarter of substantially improved earnings and continued growth. Operating income amounted to MSEK 167 (124), corresponding to an increase of 35 per cent year-on-year, while net sales increased 9 per cent. The positive earnings and growth trends established for the past several quarters reflect investments made as well as work with efficiency and capacity increases to meet high demand for the company's products. The company is well-equipped to continue developing its operations in our product segment with favourable long-term growth opportunities.

Ready-to-cook (RTC) grew net sales 10 per cent to MSEK 2,850 (2,600) and operating income increased to MSEK 151 (93), corresponding to a year-on-year improvement of 62 per cent. The positive performance was driven by high demand in Scandi Standard's domestic markets and the effects of implemented investments in expanding capacity as well as in efficiency and our local brands.

The company launched several new products in Sweden during the quarter, along with implementing an updated brand and packaging design, leading to increased visibility in new sales channels. Reception has been positive from customers as well as from consumers. A new thigh deboning line entered operation in Finland, which lead to greater efficiency and lower costs.

Scandi Standard also acquired a hatchery in Lithuania during the quarter, which is an important step for ensuring a supply of raw materials that meet the company's stringent standards for animal welfare, food safety and sustainability. The initial capacity amounts to approximately 34-million-day-old chicks, with the potential of increasing to around 68 million

Ready-to-eat reported an increase in net sales of 10 per cent to MSEK 708 (646) for the quarter and operating income amounted to MSEK 19 (31). The underlying demand continued to trend favourably, and work continue on expanding and strengthening the customer base. However, like in the previous quarter, earnings were affected by increased raw material prices, start-up of the production in the Netherlands and planned maintenance and investment in the facility in Denmark.

The upgrades to the Danish facility are part of Scandi Standard's long-term initiatives to increase efficiency and create a more robust Ready-to-eat production structure. These measures have improved preconditions for stable operations and helped improve the capacity utilisation going forward.

Operations in the Netherlands developed according to plan. The first production line is fully operational, and the completion and optimisation of the remaining production lines is ongoing. These initiatives are expected to create additional capacity in Ready-to-eat by the end of the year, thereby supporting Scandi Standard's development in the short and the long term.

Lower carbon footprint in own operations

A key component of Scandi Standard's sustainability agenda entails decreasing the climate impact from its own operations. Carbon intensity in own operations decreased in 2025 to 59.3 g CO2e per kg product, compared to 71.8 CO2e per kg product in 2024. While total emissions increased during the period, due in part to completed acquisitions, emissions per kg product decreased. This proves that Scandi Standard can continue growing while concurrently reducing emissions intensity, meaning that work to decrease climate impact in own operations continues to deliver results.

Financial position

The Group's operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 69 (8) for the quarter and the net interest-bearing debt was essentially unchanged compared with the end of the year. In 2026, we expect Scandi Standard's total investment level to amount to approximately MSEK 650. The majority of investments pertained to Ready-to-cook operations, with a focus on increased efficiency in our domestic markets. The investments also include development and productivity improvements in Ready-to-eat as well as the continued commissioning of the Netherlands facility.

Strategy and outlook

During the quarter, Scandi Standard continued to grow and develop operations through investing in the value chain and consistent work on streamlining the company's domestic markets. Scandi Standard is strengthening its position in the company's domestic markets while its presence in the European markets is being advanced through establishments in Lithuania and the Netherlands. This, in combination with continued high demand for chicken, creates favourable preconditions for growth and improved profitability, while maintaining the company's stringent standards for animal welfare, sustainability and efficiency.

Scandi Standard carefully follows developments in the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty, and the current assessment is that the financial risk is limited. The company's operations are concentrated in Europe, which limits direct exposure. The last few years' geographic expansion as well as expanding operations to include a larger portion of the value chain has made operations more flexible, thereby strengthening the company's ability to handle changing market conditions. Scandi Standard is well-equipped to create continued future growth and to improve profitability

Stockholm, 28 April 2026

Jonas Tunestål,

Managing Director and CEO Scandi Standard



Conference Call

A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on 28 April 2026 at 8.30 AM CET.

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

US: +1 646 664 1960

UK and other countries: +44 20 3936 2999

Slides used in the conference call can be downloaded at www.scandistandard.com under Investor Relations. A recording of the conference call will be available on www.scandistandard.com afterwards.



Further information

For further information. please contact:

Jonas Tunestål. Managing director and CEO and Fredrik Sylwan. CFO

Tel: +46 10 456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR

Tel: +47 917 47 724

This interim report comprises information which Scandi Standard is required to disclose pursuant to EU market abuse regulation. It was released for publication at 07:30 AM CET on 28 April 2026.



Financial calendar

Interim report for Q2 2026 17 July 2026

Interim report for Q3 2026 20 October 2026

Interim report for Q4 2026 4 February 2027



Forward-looking statement

This report contains forward-looking information based on the current expectations of company management. Although management deems that the expectations presented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, no guarantee can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Accordingly, the actual future outcome could vary considerably compared with what is stated in the forward-looking information, due to such factors as, but not limited to, changed conditions regarding finances, market and competition, supply and productions constraints, changes in legal and regulatory requirements and other political measures, and fluctuations in exchange rates.



About Scandi Standard

Scandi Standard was founded in 2013 and is today the leading producer of chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The Group reaches millions of consumers, and its products are included in approximately one billion meals every year. The Group operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania and Netherlands with market leading positions in several of our local markets. Our home markets are characterised by a strong demand for locally produced food and our brands - Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Naapurin Maalaiskana and Manor Farm - are well established and have a strong position.

Through its production operations in Lithuania and its production facility in the Netherlands, the Group established an integrated value chain that enables efficient production, transparency, and continued growth. Export to international customers constitute an important part of the Groups growth strategy.

Scandi Standard has approximately 3,800 employees with annual sales of approximately SEK 14 billion. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.