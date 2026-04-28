

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chubu Electric Power Company, Inc (CHUEF) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY227.795 billion, or JPY301.56 per share. This compares with JPY202.087 billion, or JPY267.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to JPY3.546 trillion from JPY3.669 trillion last year.



Chubu Electric Power Company, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY227.795 Bln. vs. JPY202.087 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY301.56 vs. JPY267.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.546 Tn vs. JPY3.669 Tn last year.



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