

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $138.1 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $148.2 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.9 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $1.033 billion from $941.9 million last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $138.1 Mln. vs. $148.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.033 Bln vs. $941.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.95 To $ 8.15 Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 8 %



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