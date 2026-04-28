Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first batch of assays from its drilling targeting new mineralized shears in the Superion Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2 commented: "Superion continues to deliver high-grade, near-surface results and highlights the potential to add meaningful ounces within the existing pit shell. We're encouraged by the new high-grade style of mineralization at Superion as we work to define zones for future economic studies."

Highlights

Seventeen additional holes were drilled in the Superion Zone to define additional high-grade, Superion-style shear zones within the current RPEEE open pit shell and between Superion and the QES core shear zone. Intercepts include: 9.0m of 5.18 g/t Au from 122.0m in MQD-26-348, including 6.0m of 7.57 g/t Au from 123.0m 4.0m of 7.81 g/t Au from 238.0m in MQD-26-356 4.15m of 8.87 g/t Au (15.5g/t Au uncut) from 68.85m in MQD-26-357 6.1m of 10.4 g/t Au (15.7 g/t Au uncut) from 115.9m in MQD-26-361, including 2.05m of 30.0 g/t Au (45.5 g/t Au uncut) from 117.95m

Two holes, MQD-26-356 and MQD-26-357, were extended through the core shears of the QES Zone, as part of the ongoing infill drilling program and intersected wide zones of mineralization typical of the QES Zone including: 73.0m of 0.97 g/t Au from 286.0m in MQD-26-356, including 15.0m of 2.90g/t Au from 312.0m 102.2m of 0.75 g/t Au from 238.4m in MQD-26-357, including 7.2m of 2.64 g/t Au from 252.7m and 5.0m of 2.06 g/t Au from 289.0m



Technical Overview

The results of the holes drilled in the Superion Zone are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a typical cross-section through drill hole MQD-26-357. The results are summarized in Tables 1 and 2, which include significant intercepts (Table 1) and drill hole locations (Table 2).

Figure 1: Shows the location of the drill holes across the marginal shears in the Superion Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/294489_d9872120a4db49c2_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Shows a typical section through drill hole MQD-26-357 with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/294489_d9872120a4db49c2_003full.jpg

Gold X2 resumed drilling in the Superion Zone to explore for additional high-grade shears and QES-related marginal shears within the current RPEEE open pit shell. These additional shears are currently modelled as waste in the recent MRE and represent an opportunity to grow the Mineral Resource within the proposed open pit. Where required to upgrade Inferred blocks to Indicated, holes were extended through the core QES shears to support the ongoing infill drilling program.

All seventeen holes collared through overburden and intersected the wide, multiphase diorite body in the Superion Zone which transitions to diorite and granodiorite closer to the core of the QES Zone. The diorite is mostly undeformed with a moderate to strong epidote-chlorite alteration. Local, 5-10m wide sericite-silica and strongly silicified shear zones, both with elevated pyrite and chalcopyrite bearing quartz and quartz-carbonate veining, intersect the diorite and host gold mineralization. Gold grades within the shear systems vary with higher grades favouring strongly silicified shear zones. Orientation data from these shear zones indicate they are run between 0 to 30 degrees oblique to the core shears of the QES Zone. Additional drilling is required to determine the strike length of the 30-degree oriented secondary shears.

Two drill holes - MQD-26-356 and MQD-26-357 - were extended to pass through the core QES Zone, which is characterised by sheared, sericite-hematite-silica altered granodiorite that transitions into the southern dacitic volcanics, which host additional sericite-silica marginal shears. The results are as expected with the geological and resource models.

Figure 3: Hole MQD-26-361: Strong, pyrite and chalcopyrite bearing quartz veining within a moderately sheared, strongly silicified, gabbro diorite yielding high-grade intercepts of 6.1m of 10.4 g/t Au (15.7 g/t Au uncut) from 115.9m including 2.05m of 30.0 g/t Au (45.5 g/t Au uncut) from 117.95m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/294489_d9872120a4db49c2_004full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH (m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-26-335 66.00 81.00 15.00 11.6 0.86 0.86 MQD-26-335 74.00 81.00 7.00 5.4 1.31 1.31 MQD-26-335 87.00 103.00 16.00 12.4 0.79 0.79 MQD-26-335 90.00 95.00 5.00 3.9 1.92 1.92 MQD-26-335 112.00 119.00 7.00 5.5 0.30 0.30 MQD-26-335 122.00 126.10 4.10 3.2 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-337 70.50 88.75 18.25 13.5 1.16 1.16 MQD-26-337 72.70 88.00 15.30 11.3 1.27 1.27 MQD-26-337 129.75 154.00 24.25 18.2 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-337 171.00 177.00 6.00 4.5 0.77 0.77 MQD-26-337 171.00 173.00 2.00 1.5 1.20 1.20 MQD-26-347 121.00 123.00 2.00 1.4 0.70 0.70 MQD-26-347 129.00 134.00 5.00 3.5 1.47 1.47 MQD-26-347 149.00 156.50 7.50 5.3 1.04 1.04 MQD-26-347 175.00 182.00 7.00 5.0 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-347 223.00 225.00 2.00 1.4 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-348 122.00 131.00 9.00 6.5 5.18 5.18 MQD-26-348 123.00 129.00 6.00 4.3 7.57 7.57 MQD-26-348 139.00 141.50 2.50 1.8 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-349 43.00 46.00 3.00 2.2 0.51 0.51 MQD-26-349 97.70 120.00 22.30 16.7 0.75 0.75 MQD-26-349 107.00 109.30 2.30 1.7 1.10 1.10 MQD-26-349 114.00 118.70 4.70 3.5 1.57 1.57 MQD-26-349 128.00 132.00 4.00 3.0 1.67 1.67 MQD-26-349 129.00 131.00 2.00 1.5 2.89 2.89 MQD-26-349 152.60 158.40 5.80 4.4 0.89 0.89 MQD-26-349 152.60 155.00 2.40 1.8 1.77 1.77 MQD-26-350 38.75 45.00 6.25 4.4 0.71 0.71 MQD-26-350 67.00 69.15 2.15 1.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-350 92.00 98.00 6.00 4.3 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-350 120.00 124.00 4.00 2.9 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-350 146.00 180.05 34.05 24.7 0.62 0.62 MQD-26-350 157.00 165.00 8.00 5.8 1.20 1.20 MQD-26-351 127.30 129.40 2.10 1.5 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-351 145.00 147.00 2.00 1.5 1.09 1.09 MQD-26-351 157.30 159.85 2.55 1.9 0.94 0.94 MQD-26-351 200.00 204.00 4.00 2.9 1.62 1.62 MQD-26-351 201.25 204.00 2.75 2.0 2.19 2.19 MQD-26-351 234.70 237.05 2.35 1.7 4.32 4.32 MQD-26-351 234.70 237.05 2.35 1.7 4.32 4.32 MQD-26-351 248.80 250.90 2.10 1.6 0.34 0.34 MQD-26-352 90.00 94.55 4.55 3.3 2.31 2.31 MQD-26-352 90.00 92.00 2.00 1.5 4.55 4.55 MQD-26-352 104.00 108.00 4.00 2.9 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-352 114.10 126.00 11.90 8.8 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-353 151.00 156.00 5.00 3.2 0.57 0.57 MQD-26-353 168.00 170.40 2.40 1.6 2.44 2.44 MQD-26-354 55.00 71.00 16.00 10.2 0.61 0.61 MQD-26-354 55.55 62.70 7.15 4.6 1.10 1.10 MQD-26-354 150.00 159.00 9.00 5.8 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-354 150.00 152.00 2.00 1.3 2.35 2.35 MQD-26-354 170.00 172.00 2.00 1.3 0.52 0.52 MQD-26-354 176.00 187.00 11.00 7.2 1.75 1.75 MQD-26-354 220.00 227.75 7.75 5.1 0.72 0.72 MQD-26-354 223.00 227.75 4.75 3.1 1.02 1.02 MQD-26-356 180.00 182.00 2.00 1.3 1.20 1.20 MQD-26-356 226.80 229.00 2.20 1.5 0.69 0.69 MQD-26-356 238.00 242.00 4.00 2.7 7.81 7.81 MQD-26-356 273.05 281.00 7.95 5.4 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-356 279.00 281.00 2.00 1.4 1.10 1.10 MQD-26-356 286.00 359.00 73.00 50.0 0.97 0.97 MQD-26-356 312.00 327.00 15.00 10.3 2.90 2.90 MQD-26-356 350.00 358.00 8.00 5.5 1.01 1.01 MQD-26-356 378.00 387.00 9.00 6.2 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-356 406.00 416.00 10.00 7.0 0.45 0.45 MQD-26-356 431.00 433.00 2.00 1.4 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-356 441.00 444.00 3.00 2.1 0.68 0.68 MQD-26-356 476.15 492.00 15.85 11.2 0.41 0.41 MQD-26-357 68.85 73.00 4.15 2.8 8.87 15.5 MQD-26-357 111.10 115.00 3.90 2.6 2.97 2.97 MQD-26-357 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.3 5.45 5.45 MQD-26-357 154.00 172.00 18.00 12.1 0.64 0.64 MQD-26-357 155.00 158.00 3.00 2.0 1.98 1.98 MQD-26-357 214.85 219.00 4.15 2.8 1.03 1.03 MQD-26-357 214.85 218.00 3.15 2.1 1.24 1.24 MQD-26-357 238.40 340.60 102.20 71.6 0.75 0.75 MQD-26-357 252.70 259.90 7.20 5.0 2.64 2.64 MQD-26-357 266.25 270.25 4.00 2.8 1.98 1.98 MQD-26-357 289.00 294.00 5.00 3.5 2.06 2.06 MQD-26-357 320.00 323.00 3.00 2.1 1.79 1.79 MQD-26-357 353.00 360.35 7.35 5.3 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-357 374.75 377.30 2.55 1.8 0.57 0.57 MQD-26-357 389.50 391.65 2.15 1.6 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-357 404.70 412.00 7.30 5.3 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-357 422.60 424.75 2.15 1.6 1.35 1.35 MQD-26-357 436.00 440.00 4.00 2.9 0.56 0.56 MQD-26-358 99.00 102.00 3.00 2.1 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-358 112.80 115.00 2.20 1.5 1.77 1.77 MQD-26-358 112.80 115.00 2.20 1.5 1.77 1.77 MQD-26-358 151.10 167.00 15.90 11.1 0.77 0.77 MQD-26-358 159.00 162.00 3.00 2.1 2.49 2.49 MQD-26-358 176.15 180.00 3.85 2.7 2.26 2.26 MQD-26-358 189.65 192.55 2.90 2.0 1.22 1.22 MQD-26-358 203.00 206.35 3.35 2.4 0.45 0.45 MQD-26-358 220.05 225.00 4.95 3.5 1.70 1.70 MQD-26-358 220.05 225.00 4.95 3.5 1.70 1.70 MQD-26-360 62.00 64.00 2.00 1.3 2.11 2.11 MQD-26-360 62.00 64.00 2.00 1.3 2.11 2.11 MQD-26-360 81.90 83.90 2.00 1.3 1.90 1.90 MQD-26-360 81.90 83.90 2.00 1.3 1.90 1.90 MQD-26-360 157.10 169.10 12.00 8.0 0.61 0.61 MQD-26-360 185.15 192.00 6.85 4.6 0.78 0.78 MQD-26-360 186.00 189.00 3.00 2.0 1.14 1.14 MQD-26-360 201.00 203.00 2.00 1.3 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-360 241.20 252.00 10.80 7.3 0.51 0.51 MQD-26-361 51.00 59.00 8.00 5.8 0.34 0.34 MQD-26-361 81.00 84.00 3.00 2.2 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-361 92.40 106.00 13.60 9.9 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-361 115.90 122.00 6.10 4.5 10.4 15.7 MQD-26-361 117.95 120.00 2.05 1.5 30.0 45.5 MQD-26-361 128.00 134.25 6.25 4.6 1.44 1.44 MQD-26-361 131.25 134.25 3.00 2.2 2.58 2.58 MQD-26-361 141.00 148.15 7.15 5.3 0.49 0.49 MQD-26-364 54.00 62.35 8.35 5.5 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-364 54.00 56.00 2.00 1.3 2.11 2.11 MQD-26-364 77.00 91.00 14.00 9.3 1.07 1.07 MQD-26-364 78.00 81.00 3.00 2.0 1.67 1.67 MQD-26-364 86.00 91.00 5.00 3.3 1.35 1.35 MQD-26-364 163.00 166.00 3.00 2.0 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-364 185.35 198.85 13.50 9.1 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-369 106.00 115.00 9.00 6.3 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-369 119.00 133.60 14.60 10.4 0.59 0.59 MQD-26-369 128.60 131.00 2.40 1.7 1.89 1.89 MQD-26-369 159.00 161.25 2.25 1.6 0.97 0.97 MQD-26-369 174.00 179.00 5.00 3.7 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-369 288.15 294.00 5.85 4.6 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-369 302.00 305.80 3.80 3.0 0.34 0.34 MQD-26-369 338.00 340.10 2.10 1.7 1.13 1.13 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-26-335 669,841 5,379,614 427 154.8 -44.9 126.10 MQD-26-337 669,921 5,379,687 427 155.1 -44.6 177.00 MQD-26-347 670,263 5,379,914 427 154.9 -47.0 225.00 MQD-26-348 670,356 5,379,932 427 155.1 -45.1 150.00 MQD-26-349 670,404 5,379,947 427 155.0 -44.8 177.10 MQD-26-350 670,423 5,379,994 427 155.1 -46.8 180.05 MQD-26-351 670,439 5,380,084 428 155.0 -44.8 261.00 MQD-26-352 670,514 5,380,094 428 155.8 -45.9 180.00 MQD-26-353 670,335 5,379,969 428 155.0 -51.2 186.00 MQD-26-354 670,312 5,380,014 428 154.9 -51.6 252.00 MQD-26-356 670,238 5,379,950 428 154.9 -51.9 543.00 MQD-26-357 670,208 5,379,890 427 154.9 -50.2 501.20 MQD-26-358 670,163 5,379,881 428 154.9 -50.6 225.00 MQD-26-360 670,118 5,379,849 428 155.1 -50.2 252.00 MQD-26-361 670,102 5,379,776 428 155.0 -44.3 150.00 MQD-26-364 670,035 5,379,803 428 155.0 -50.9 225.00 MQD-26-369 670,031 5,379,932 428 155.0 -48.7 348.00

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All drill core is HQ diameter drill core has been visually validated in the core shack, rotated, and reconnected. Structural orientation data was captured by acoustical and optical televiewer operated by DGI Geosciences. All core has been sawed in half cut just off a geologist established cutline aligned 90° from the apex of the foliation, with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical in Timmins for sample preparation. Samples were analysed for gold via PhotonAssay ("PA-AU02") by Paragon's laboratory in Hamilton and then shipped to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) Ancaster for 60 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("UT-6"). Paragon and ActLabs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025.

In addition to Paragon quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Operating Officer, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294489

Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.