ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: Quarter caracterised by commodity price volatility

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

Since 2025, ProfilGruppen has presented Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) as a complement to the Group's statutory financial reporting prepared in accordance with IFRS. The APMs are intended to provide a more true and fair view of the Group's capital-intensive operations, capital structure and capital consumption. This interim report includes complete income statements, balance sheets and selected key ratios prepared in accordance with the APM framework, together with a description of the applied calculation methodology. The income statements prepared in accordance with APM and IFRS are identical up to operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Net Income according to APM is divided into operating profit and profit or loss from exposure to metal risk. The allocation and periodisation of these results involve uncertainty and are based on assumptions. Profit or loss from exposure to metal price risk is identical under IFRS and the APM framework.



First quarter 2026

Group's Net turnover amounted to SEK 609.6 million (639.6 million).

Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK 2.5 (3.7) under the fair alternative methodology (APM) and to

SEK 4.8 (6.0) under statutory accounting (IFRS).

SEK 4.8 (6.0) under statutory accounting (IFRS). Of the earnings per share for the quarter under the APM framework, SEK 1.5 related to profit from exposure to metal price risk and SEK 1.0 to operating profit.

For the first quarter, profit from exposure to metal price risk is estimated at SEK 29 million, of which approximately SEK 14 million is assumed to have been included in the earnings per share for the quarter above, while the remaining portion is attributable to subsequent periods.





Key ratios

- common for fair alternative result (APM) and IFRS Q1 R12, Q1 Full Year 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net turnover 609.6 639.6 2 299.8 2 329.8 EBITDA 72.4 79.4 230.3 237.3 Fair alternative result (APM) Q1 R12. Q1 Full Year 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income after financial items, MSEK 26.1 33.2 44.2 51.3 Net Income for the period, MSEK 15.3 24.7 -6.5 2.9 Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK 18.2 27.5 26.0 35.3 Earnings per share from continuing operations, SEK 2.5 3.7 3.5 4.8 Earnings per share, kr 2.1 3.3 -0.9 0.4 Return on Equity (after tax) based on Net Income for the period (after tax), % 4.1% 6.8% -0.4% 0.2% Fair alternative financial position (APM) Q1 R12. Q1 Full Year 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total equity attributable to the parent Company's shareholders 1 500.0 1 443.5 1 450.8 1 436.6 Equity per share, kr 202.7 195.1 196.1 194.2 Total assets, MSEK 2 455.5 2 409.0 2 413.7 2 402.1









Accounting result (IFRS) Q1 R12. Q1 Full Year 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income after financial items, MSEK 50.4 57.5 141.5 148.6 Net Income for the period, MSEK 34.0 43.4 68.7 78.1 Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK 36.8 46.1 100.9 110.2 Earnings per share from continuing operations, SEK 4.8 6.0 13.1 14.3 Earnings per share, kr 4.5 5.7 8.7 9.9 Return on Equity (after tax) based on Net Income for the period (after tax), % 18.7% 24.9% 9.4% 11.2% Financial position (IFRS) Q1 R12. Q1 Full Year 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total equity attributable to the parent Company's shareholders 722.5 708.7 700.5 697.1 Equity per share, kr 97.6 95.8 94.7 94.2 Total assets, MSEK 1456.3 1464.7 1449.5 1451.6





















*Return on Equity is calculated as the net income for the period (after tax) as a percentage of average equity for the period.

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441

E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se



Heléne Stenström, CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55117

E-mail: helene.stenstrom@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 12:03 CEST.