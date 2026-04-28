

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $303.33 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $158.20 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $374.42 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $1.27 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $303.33 Mln. vs. $158.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.27 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.770 B To $ 4.940 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News