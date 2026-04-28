Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Client and Afrobeat Pioneer Fela Kuti is the First African Solo Artist to Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

'Fela Kuti: Fear No Man' Wins Peabody Award for Arts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of entertainment marketing and content production company Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates the estate of Fela Kuti - the pioneering Nigerian musician, activist, composer and creator of Afrobeat, who is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Kuti is being honored with the early influence award - and is the first African solo artist to be inducted. Recognizing Kuti's profound global impact on music, culture and political expression, the posthumous honor will take place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

Just announced as one of this year's Peabody Award winners in the arts category, "Fela Kuti: Fear No Man" - a 12-episode podcast series presented by Audible and Higher Ground, and produced by Talkhouse and Western Sound - premiered this past fall. Hosted by now four-time Peabody Award-winner Jad Abumrad, this in-depth documentation of Kuti's life and legacy was culled from over 200 conversations with his family, friends, historians, activists, luminaries and fans including President Barack Obama, Ayo Edebiri, David Byrne, Brian Eno and Santigold - and also includes previously recorded interviews with Paul McCartney, Questlove and Burna Boy. Landing at No. 1 on the New Yorker's Best Podcasts of 2025, the magazine described it as "bursting with life, humor, pain, interesting ideas, and, of course, sharp, catchy, hypnotic music" and "both danceable and, by its end, profoundly heartbreaking."

The Peabody win is the latest news in what has been a tremendous year for Kuti's music and legacy. In January, the Recording Academy honored him with a lifetime achievement award - which was accepted by his children Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Kunle Kuti and Shalewa Kuti during the Special Merit Awards Ceremony. Earlier last week, "Fela Kuti: Fear No Man" also earned the 2026 Webby Award for best limited series in the podcasts category.

Shore Fire's work with the Fela Kuti estate is exemplary of the company's success in amplifying the narratives of time-honored talent for new generations. From jazz icons including Miles Davis and John Coltrane - both celebrating their centennials in 2026 - to hip-hop royalty like Biz Markie, Shore Fire is honored to be trusted with the legacies of some of contemporary music's most influential figures.

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ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

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ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/shore-fire-client-and-afrobeat-pioneer-fela-kuti-is-the-first-african-solo-art-1161674