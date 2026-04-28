Sales: €125 million -0.3% at constant exchange rates

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

Sales for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to €125 million, down 4.3% on a reported basis, flat (-0.3%) at constant exchange rates and up 1.2% compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates and excluding the complementary product line simplification program.

The impact of exchange rates was historically high during the first quarter, reaching -€5.2 million, primarily in the United States (-€2.9 million) and India (-€1.5 million). The program to simplify complementary product lines, which continues through 2026, impacted sales by €1.7 million. Excluding these two effects, sales increased by 1.2% compared to the previous year.

Sales from Essential products, at €83 million, were stable at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year, while sales from complementary products, excluding the simplification program and at constant exchange rates, increased by 3%, driven by a solid performance in the U.S. In the 1st quarter of 2026, sales of Essential products accounted for 66.3% of the company's sales, compared to 65.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

Business in the United States confirmed its rebound in the 1st quarter. Sales rose 15.6% at constant exchange rates to €28 million. Sales in Europe totaled €65 million; sales in the Americas excluding the United States at €17 million, and sales in Asia/Pacific at €20 million, both at constant exchange rates. Sales of products for companion animals totaled €93 million, representing 71% of sales, and sales of products for farm animals totaled €38 million, at constant exchange rates.

Sales for the first quarter of 2026 have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors.

Excluding the impact of a highly unstable geopolitical environment, 2026 will be a transition year in terms of business activity, marked by a slowdown in the program to streamline complementary product lines and preparation for the launch of the new Essentials in 2027.

Next publication: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, May 20, 2026.

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At December 31, 2025, Vetoquinol employed 2,501 people

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (ticker symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

APPENDIX

Sales by Quarter

€m 2026 2025 Change on

a reported

data Change at

constant

exchange

rates Q1 Sales 125.0 130.6 -4.3% -0.3%

* unaudited data

Sales by strategic region

€m 2026 2025 Change on

a reported

data Change at

constant

exchange

rates Europe 65.0 68.9 -5.6% -5.1% Americas excluding the U.S.A. 16.5 17.3 -5.0% -2.3% U.S.A. 25.5 24.6 +3.8% +15.6% Asia-Pacific Rest of the World 18.1 19.8 -9.0% -1.3% Q1 Sales* 125.0 130.6 -4.3% -0.3%

* unaudited data

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management believes that these indicators, which are not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant to shareholders in their analysis of the Group's underlying trends, performance and financial position. These indicators are used by management to analyze performance.

Essentials products: The products referred to as "Essentials" comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the companion animal or farm animal sector. They are intended for sale worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates: Application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things remaining equal.

Organic growth: Organic growth refers to growth in Vetoquinol's sales due to an increase in sales volume and/or prices in year N compared with year N-1, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428798774/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Josette Molle-Yukna

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com