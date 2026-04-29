Regulatory News:

On 29 April 2026, Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format).

The 2025 Universal Registration Document in ESEF and PDF formats (reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document in ESEF format) is available to the public under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Vetoquinol laboratory website (www.vetoquinol.com), in the "Regulated Information" section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report;

the Board of Directors Report on Corporate Governance;

the sustainability report;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 20th 2026.

Next publication: 2026 First semester results, September 11, 2026 before market

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At December 31, 2025, Vetoquinol employed 2,501 people

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (ticker symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429633198/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Josette Molle-Yukna

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com