Vusion Named to TIME's Top 10 Most Influential Retail Companies of 2026

Vusion, the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced it has been named to TIME's Top 10 Most Influential Retail Companies of 2026 and their inaugural TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders list. The new list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact across industries and serves as a precursor to the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

Vusion was recognized for its role in accelerating the digital transformation of physical commerce, helping retailers turn stores into connected, data-driven and more efficient environments. Vusion delivers an AI- and IoT-powered platform that integrates smart electronic shelf labels, computer vision, data analytics, and in-store retail media. The platform helps retailers increase productivity, reduce manual work, improve accuracy, support sustainability goals, and create more engaging experiences for shoppers and associates.

This momentum reflects the growing strategic role of Vusion's solutions for the world's leading retailers. By digitizing the shelf edge and connecting products, associates and shoppers in real time, Vusion helps physical stores become more intelligent, responsive and measurable, improving operational excellence, local e-commerce performance, retail media activation and shopper engagement. As AI increasingly moves from the cloud into physical environments, Vusion's connected store infrastructure provides the real-world context needed to make stores more interactive, personalized and conversational.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as a company helping shape the future of retail," said Philippe Bottine, Deputy CEO and EVP Americas of Vusion. "Retailers across America and around the world are rethinking the role of the physical store, not only as a place to sell, but as a connected, intelligent and data-powered platform. This recognition highlights the impact of our solutions in helping retailers improve store execution, empower associates, engage shoppers and unlock new value from their physical networks."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated each company on key factors including impact, innovation, ambition and success. The result is a diverse group of organizations shaping global business one industry at a time.

As retailers continue to modernize store operations and respond to evolving consumer expectations, Vusion's suite of solutions are helping bridge the gap between physical and digital commerce at scale. More than 75,000 stores are running on Vusion today with more than 650 million smart labels deployed across the world amongst many of the world's best performing retailers.

See the full list here: https://time.com/article/2026/04/28/time100-companies-retail/

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The company develops technologies that combine IoT, data, cloud and artificial intelligence to enable AI-native stores and power connected commerce. Vusion helps retailers transform physical stores into intelligent, efficient and adaptive environments, improving operational excellence, enabling local e-Commerce, delivering data-driven commerce, and activating in-store retail media and shopper experiences.

With an integrated ecosystem built on three complementary layers (Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect and Vusion IoT), Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, turning real-time store signals into actionable insights and measurable performance at scale.

A pioneer of Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

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