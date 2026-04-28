

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $350 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.06 billion from $927 million last year.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $350 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.06 Bln vs. $927 Mln last year.



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