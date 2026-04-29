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WKN: A0J2PP | ISIN: SE0001338039 | Ticker-Symbol: F3J
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
2,060 Euro
-1,44 % -0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,24010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, January - March 2026

Revenue

January-March 2026

Net sales for the period were unchanged at 0 % compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 60.9 million (SEK 60.8 million). Software revenue increased by 3 % compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 56.8 million (SEK 54.7 million).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 3 % (10 %) compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 55.3 million (SEK 53.7 million), corresponding to 91 % of net sales (88 %). Exchange rate effects impacted net sales negatively by SEK 5.9 million compared with the previous year.

1 January - 31 March 2026

20262025
Net sales61 Mkr(61 Mkr)
Recurring revenue55 Mkr(54 Mkr)
Organic growth in recurring revenue11 %(10 %)
Net ACV6 Mkr(8 Mkr)
ARR228 Mkr(214 Mkr)
Adjusted EBIT12 Mkr(1 Mkr)
Adjusted EBIT margin19 %(1 %)
EBIT12 Mkr(-5 Mkr)
EBIT margin19 %(-9 %)
Profit after tax7 Mkr(-12 Mkr)
Profit margin11 %(-20 %)
Earnings per share before dilution0,12 kr(-0,22 kr)
Cash flow from operating activities4 Mkr(1 Mkr)


Read the report and access related information via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q12026

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the below contact person on at 08.15 CEST, 29 April 2026.

For additional information, contact:

Sophie Reinius

Acting CEO and CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@lasernetgroup.com

Lasernet builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 2,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.