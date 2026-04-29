Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, January - March 2026

Revenue

January-March 2026

Net sales for the period were unchanged at 0 % compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 60.9 million (SEK 60.8 million). Software revenue increased by 3 % compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 56.8 million (SEK 54.7 million).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 3 % (10 %) compared with the previous year and amounted to SEK 55.3 million (SEK 53.7 million), corresponding to 91 % of net sales (88 %). Exchange rate effects impacted net sales negatively by SEK 5.9 million compared with the previous year.

1 January - 31 March 2026

2026 2025 Net sales 61 Mkr (61 Mkr) Recurring revenue 55 Mkr (54 Mkr) Organic growth in recurring revenue 11 % (10 %) Net ACV 6 Mkr (8 Mkr) ARR 228 Mkr (214 Mkr) Adjusted EBIT 12 Mkr (1 Mkr) Adjusted EBIT margin 19 % (1 %) EBIT 12 Mkr (-5 Mkr) EBIT margin 19 % (-9 %) Profit after tax 7 Mkr (-12 Mkr) Profit margin 11 % (-20 %) Earnings per share before dilution 0,12 kr (-0,22 kr) Cash flow from operating activities 4 Mkr (1 Mkr)



Read the report and access related information via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q12026

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the below contact person on at 08.15 CEST, 29 April 2026.

For additional information, contact:

Sophie Reinius

Acting CEO and CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@lasernetgroup.com

Lasernet builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 2,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.