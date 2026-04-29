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WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
0,321 Euro
-1,23 % -0,004
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes interim report for January-March 2026

Opened the year with strong preclinical results for once-monthly and quarterly dosing of semaglutide

Significant events during the first quarter of 2026

  • In January, Nanexa announced breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating exceptional pharmacokinetic profile for monthly semaglutide formulation.
  • In February, Nanexa announced that the nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2026 had been appointed. The members of the committee are Marlon Värnik, Jonas Pålsson and Göran Ando.
  • In March, Nanexa showed excellent results for a three-month formulation of semaglutide.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • In April, Nanexa announced that all warrants that were issued during the spring 2025 had been exercised for subscription of new shares. Through the exercise of the warrants, Nanexa received approximately SEK 55.7 million in total before transaction costs.
  • Nanexa announced on April 28 that the Board of Directors had, as authorized by the General Meeting on 15 May 2025, resolved on a new issue of shares where payment is made through set-off of the entire outstanding loan of SEK 20 million in total.

Financial overview

1 January - 31 March 2026

  • Turnover amounted to: TSEK 1,632 (2,877)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -13,610 (-8,213)
  • Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -14,023 (-8,987)
  • Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.08 (-0.06)
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 28,455 (38,924)
  • Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 73,022 (49,216)

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, April 29 at 10:00 CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg will take place on April 29 at 10:00 CET via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

The report commentary will be available via this link.

The report commentary will also be published on Nanexa's website afterwards.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.
Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, including the latest license and option agreement with Moderna.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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