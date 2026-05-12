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WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:07
0,304 Euro
-0,65 % -0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 17:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nanexa AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Nanexa AB

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nanexa AB (publ) has been held on May 12, 2026, at which meeting submitted proposals were passed. The complete proposals for resolutions are set out in the AGM notice.

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted, together with the board of directors' proposal for allocation of the company's result. The board of directors and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Göran Ando, Richard Davis, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, Birgit Stattin Norinder and Hanna Tilus were re-elected as members of the board. Göran Ando was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The AGM voted on directors' fees in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal as follows:

Remuneration shall be paid with SEK 260,000 for the chairman and with SEK 130,000 to other board members not employed by the company. Furthermore, SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each other member of the audit committee.

The registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was appointed auditor. Niclas Bergenmo will continue as auditor in charge.

The proposal from the nomination committee regarding the establishment of a nomination committee and instructions to the nomination committee were approved.

The AGM further resolved to adopt the board of directors' proposals regarding authorizations for the board to decide on rights issues and directed issues.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.
Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, including the latest license and option agreement with Moderna.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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