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WKN: A2PX00 | ISIN: SE0013647385 | Ticker-Symbol: 49Z
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:49
1,902 Euro
+5,78 % +0,104
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1-Jahres-Chart
BICO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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BICO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,8821,89211:07
1,8801,88811:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
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BICO Group AB: Publication of BICO Group AB: Interim Report Q1 2026

Strong organic sales growth in a volatile market

Q1 2026 Summary

  • Net sales for the first quarter were SEK 329.9m, a decrease of 1.4 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Organic sales growth were 11.0 percent.
  • EBITDA was SEK -42.4m, with an adjusted EBITDA of SEK -11.4m. The difference mainly relates to restructuring costs of SEK 52.5m, of which SEK 30.2m affected EBITDA.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 47.3m.
  • BICO successfully issued EUR 40M senior secured bonds under a EUR 60M framework. The new capital puts BICO in a position to support further growth and capture a market recovery, while navigating ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • BICO divested a Finnish property to Logistea AB, for a total of EUR 3.5m.
  • BICO settled its convertible bonds, with the total outstanding amount of SEK 1,008m, in full on their scheduled maturity date.

January-March 2026 (compared with January-March 2025)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 329.9m (334.7) which corresponds to a decrease of 1.4% compared to the corresponding quarter previous year
  • Organic sales growth for the quarter were 11% (-21.8%)
  • The gross margin amounted to 54.1% (56.7%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.4m (-21.4) corresponding to a margin of -3.4% (-6.4%)
  • Net profit/loss for the quarter from continuing operations amounted to SEK -131.3m (-235.4) corresponding to earnings per share from continuing operations after dilution of SEK -1.86 (-3.32)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 47.3m (76.6)

Presentation for media and investors
A telephone conference, with the opportunity to ask questions, will be held later today, on April 29, 2026, at 10:00am CEST, at which President & CEO Maria Forss and CFO Ewa Linsäter will present the interim report.

Information about presentation and webcast
The presentation will be available on BICO's website from 09:00am CEST.
https://bico.com/investors/

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://bico.events.inderes.com/q1-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/bico/q1-report-2026/dial-in

About BICO
BICO leverages a global portfolio of pioneering brands fusing automation, intelligence, and data to unlock scientific discovery at scale in pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 13,000 publications. BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

For further information, please contact:
Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB
Phone: EA Elisabeth Lindell +46 76 173 40 59
E-mail: mf@bico.com

Ewa Linsäter, Chief Financial Officer, BICO Group AB
Phone: +46 766 33 32 33
E-mail: ewa.linsater@bico.com

This information is information that BICO Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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