BICO Group AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in BICO Group AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of BICO Group AB (publ) ("BICO" or the "Company") held today on 7 May 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the Financial Year 2025 and Discharge from Liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and the balance sheets for the Company and the group for the financial year 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEOs who served during the financial year 2025 were discharged from liability.

Allocation of Profits

The AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for 2025 and that the profits shall be carried forward.

Election of Board Members, Auditors, Fees to the Board of Directors and Auditors

The AGM resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

Susanne Lithander, Maria Rankka, Johan Westman and Christian Wildmoser were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Further, Erik Gatenholm and Olof Stranding were elected new members of the Board of Directors. Maria Rankka was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The previous members of the Board of Directors, Susan Tousi, Alexandra Gatzemeyer and Bengt Sjöholm, had announced that they were not available for re-election. The registered audit firm Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor of the Company, with Åsa Löfqvist as auditor-in-charge.

The AGM further resolved that fees to members of the Board shall be paid with SEK 750,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 325,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 175,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 85,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 70,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 40,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. The AGM further resolved that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Adoption of principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's instructions, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Approval of the Board's remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025 that has been prepared by the Board of Directors.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive plan, amendments to the articles of association and authorisations for the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to implement a share-based long-term incentive programme 2026-2029 ("LTIP 2026-2029") directed at the CEO, members of the group management and key persons in the Company and its subsidiaries. The programme is a Performance Share Plan within which participants are allotted, free of charge, conditional rights to performance shares, which may be vested following the expiry of a three-year performance period.

The allotment of performance shares is linked to the fulfilment of performance criteria related to the total shareholder return (TSR) of the Company's share (weight 75%) and adjusted EBITDA margin (weight 25%). LTIP 2026-2029 is directed at a total of 25 employees and comprises a maximum of 710,000 series C shares in the Company. Assuming full allotment of performance shares, this entails a maximum dilution of approximately 1.02% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The AGM further resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to enter into share swap agreements with a third party in order to secure delivery of shares under LTIP 2026-2029.

For further information, please contact:

Ewa Linsäter, Chief Financial Officer, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 766 33 32 33

E-mail: ewa.linsater@bico.com

About BICO

BICO leverages a global portfolio of pioneering brands fusing automation, intelligence, and data to unlock scientific discovery at scale in pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 13,000 publications. BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com