BioArctic AB: Leqembi annual sales exceed EUR 500 million - second sales milestone achieved

Stockholm, Sweden, April 29, 2026 - BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai has notified BioArctic that the global sales of Leqembi surpassed EUR 500 million in Eisai's fiscal year 2025 (April 2025 - March 2026), triggering a second sales-related milestone payment of EUR 20 million to BioArctic.

Leqembi is the result of a long-standing collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai, and the antibody was originally developed by BioArctic based on the work of Professor Lars Lannfelt and his discovery of the Arctic mutation in Alzheimer's disease. Eisai is responsible for clinical development, marketing authorization applications and commercialization of Leqembi for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize Leqembi in the Nordic region together with Eisai, and the two companies are currently preparing for a joint commercialization in the region.

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This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on April 29, 2026, at 12:00 CET.



For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 704 107 180



Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08



About Leqembi® (lecanemab)

Leqembi is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).



Leqembi is approved in 53 countries and is under regulatory review in 6 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks is approved in 7 countries, including the United Kingdom, China, the US and Japan, and applications have been filed in 10 countries and regions. In the US, Leqembi Iqlik is approved for subcutaneous dosing with an autoinjector for maintenance treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. In November 2025, a new drug application for subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was submitted in Japan. In December 2025, Leqembi was included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China. In January 2026, Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application regarding a subcutaneous starting dose with Leqembi Iqlik was granted Priority Review by the US FDA with a May 24, 2026, PDUFA date. In January 2026, the Biologics License Application for subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was accepted in China and in February, the application was designated for priority review.