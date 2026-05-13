Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January - March 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's first quarter report for January - March 2026 on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction with the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on May 20, at 9:30 a.m CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, together with colleagues, will present and comment on the first quarter report, followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below, where you will be able to submit written questions.

Webcast:https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally during the presentation, please participate via the teleconference and register using the link below. After registration, you will receive the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the call.

Teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

For more information, please contact:

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO?

Phone: +46 70?683 79 77?

E-mail:?Anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com



Oskar Bosson

Phone: +46 704 107 180

E-mail: Oskar.Bosson@bioarctic.com

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on May 13, 2026.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit?www.bioarctic.com.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4347801/4090284.pdf '‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January '" March 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 a.m. CET

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