Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 30.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt schläft noch: Neben ACM explodiert die Lithium-Ressource um 650
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311 | Ticker-Symbol: B9A
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 19:48
31,340 Euro
-3,75 % -1,220
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,36032,72010:55
32,40032,72029.05.
PR Newswire
30.05.2026 10:54 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Number of shares and votes in BioArctic AB (publ) as of May 29, 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company issued 5,000 Class B shares during May for delivery of shares to participants in the 2019/2028 stock option program resolved at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019. The shares were issued through an exercise of 5,000 stock options of series 2019/2028.

As of May 29, 2026, the last trading day of the month, the total number of shares in BioArctic AB amounted to 88,724,485 shares, of which 74,324,489 listed Class B shares and 14,399,996 unlisted Class A shares. The A share has ten votes per share and the B share has one vote per share. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 218,324,449.

This is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on May 29, 2026, at 6:30pm CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com
Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com
Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-bioarctic-ab--publ--as-of-may-29--2026,c4355174

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4355174/4122374.pdf

Number of shares and votes in
BioArctic AB (publ) as of May 29,
2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-bioarctic-ab-publ-as-of-may-29-2026-302786237.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.