

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Entergy Corp. (ETR) said it continues to expect adjusted earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ETR is trading on the NYSE at $110.64, down $2.55 or 2.25 percent.



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