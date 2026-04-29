

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $818.12 million, or $4.96 per share. This compares with $642.86 million, or $3.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AerCap Holdings NV reported adjusted earnings of $889 million or $5.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $2.24 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



AerCap Holdings NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $818.12 Mln. vs. $642.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.96 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue: $2.24 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.50



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News