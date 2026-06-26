

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aviation lessor AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) on Friday said it has delivered the first of three new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines, as part of a lease agreement reached in 2024.



The agreement covers three A321neo and three A320neo aircraft.



AerCap said the first two A320neo aircraft were delivered earlier this year, with the remaining aircraft scheduled for delivery through November 2026.



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