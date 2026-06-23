

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), a renter and leaser of commercial flight equipment, Tuesday announced that it has delivered its first new GE powered Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Thai Airways International Public Company Limited.



'This aircraft will support THAI's ongoing fleet renewal program, enhancing efficiency and sustainability across its operations.', said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.



In pre-market activity, AER shares were trading at $147.14, up 0.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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