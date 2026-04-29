Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light" or the "Company") and Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press release dated March 10, 2026, March 23, 2026 and April 27, 2026, that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order (the "Final Order") approving the previously announced acquisition by Red Light of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Filament, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to customary conditions and certain regulatory approvals. It is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed on or about April 29, 2026 in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement dated March 10, 2026 between Red Light and Filament.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular for Filament's shareholder meeting held on April 24, 2026, which is available under Filament's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Filament's website at www.filament.health.

About Red Light Holland:

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based company advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on voluntary data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health:

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date hereof and is often identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expected completion of the Arrangement and the anticipated timing thereof and the satisfaction of the closing conditions.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: that all other conditions to closing will be satisfied or waived in a timely manner; that the parties will complete the Arrangement in accordance with the Arrangement agreement and related documentation; and that no event will occur that would delay or prevent completion of the Arrangement.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the risk that closing conditions are not satisfied or waived; the risk of delays in completing the Arrangement; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Red Light's and Filament's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Red Light and Filament do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294856

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.