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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 11:45
267,50 Euro
+2,14 % +5,60
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,90263,8014:59
259,90263,7014:57
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
96 Leser
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Wesco International: Wesco Recognized Again as a Top Company for Latinos to Work

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Wesco has once again been named one of the best companies for Latinos to work by Latino Leaders magazine, marking another consecutive year of recognition in the publication's 2026 rankings.

Featured in Latino Leaders' January/February issue, the annual list recognizes organizations that demonstrate a sustained commitment to inclusive workplace practices and meaningful opportunities for Latino professionals. Wesco has earned a place on the list each year since 2022, reflecting the company's long-term focus on equity, belonging and talent development.

"We are honored to receive this recognition again," said Darryl Castellano, Vice President of Global Inclusion, Diversity & Engagement at Wesco. "It reflects our continued commitment to creating an environment where Latino employees - and all employees - feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. The perspectives and experiences of our diverse workforce strengthen our culture and help drive better outcomes for our business."

Latino Leaders evaluates companies based on criteria such as workforce representation, efforts to recruit, retain and advance Latino talent, the effectiveness of employee resource groups and representation at the executive and board levels. Wesco's continued inclusion highlights its comprehensive approach to building an equitable workplace across its global operations.

Wesco remains focused on fostering a culture where employees can thrive through professional development opportunities, community engagement and initiatives that support connection and belonging.

This recognition reinforces Wesco's broader commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion not only within its workforce, but also across its suppliers, partners and the communities it serves worldwide.

To learn more about Wesco's inclusion and diversity efforts, visit the company's website.

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications
jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-recognized-again-as-a-top-company-for-latinos-to-work-1162344

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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