Alleima AB: Alleima's Annual General Meeting 2026

Alleima AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting was held on April 29, 2026 in Sandviken, Sweden.

Presentations at the General Meeting by the Chair of the Board Andreas Nordbrandt and the President and CEO Göran Björkman will be available on Alleima's website .

Adoption of the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets

The General Meeting adopted the profit and loss account and balance sheet for the parent company as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for 2025. The Board members and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Cash dividend

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Board's proposal on a cash dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. The record day for payment of the dividend was set at Monday May 4, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Board members Göran Björkman, Claes Boustedt, Ulf Larsson, Andreas Nordbrandt, Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, Victoria Van Camp and Karl Åberg. Andreas Nordbrandt was re-elected Chair of the Board.

Fees to the Board

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal on fees to the Board, distributed as follows: SEK 1,590,000 to the Chair of the Board, SEK 550,000 to each other Board member not employed by the Company, SEK 240,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee, SEK 119,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 116,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 82,000 to each other member of the Remuneration Committee.

Auditor

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration report

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Long-term incentive program (LTI 2026)

The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal on a long-term share-based incentive program for a maximum of 40 senior executives and key employees in the Group (LTI 2026). Participation requires that an investment in Alleima shares be made. Each invested Alleima share entitles the participant to be allotted, after a period of three years, a certain number of Alleima shares free of charge, provided that certain performance targets with respect to earnings per share and reduction of carbon dioxide are met. LTI 2026 comprises up to 340,000 shares. The delivery of these shares will be secured through a share swap agreement with a third party. The total cost of LTI 2026 is estimated at up to SEK 29.9 million based on an Alleima share price of SEK 80, and at up to SEK 31.1 million based on a share price of SEK 120.

Authorization on acquisition of the Company's own shares

The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to, for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own shares, however no more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company.

Sandviken, April 29, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

frida.adrian@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Yvonne Edenholm, Press and Media Relations Manager

Yvonne.edenholm@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 72 145 23 42