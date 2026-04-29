Alleima AB: Alleima's Annual General Meeting 2026

Alleima AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting was held on April 29, 2026 in Sandviken, Sweden.
Presentations at the General Meeting by the Chair of the Board Andreas Nordbrandt and the President and CEO Göran Björkman will be available on Alleima's website.
Adoption of the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets
The General Meeting adopted the profit and loss account and balance sheet for the parent company as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for 2025. The Board members and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.
Cash dividend
The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Board's proposal on a cash dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. The record day for payment of the dividend was set at Monday May 4, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
Board of Directors
The General Meeting decided pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Board members Göran Björkman, Claes Boustedt, Ulf Larsson, Andreas Nordbrandt, Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, Victoria Van Camp and Karl Åberg. Andreas Nordbrandt was re-elected Chair of the Board.
Fees to the Board
The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal on fees to the Board, distributed as follows: SEK 1,590,000 to the Chair of the Board, SEK 550,000 to each other Board member not employed by the Company, SEK 240,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee, SEK 119,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 116,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 82,000 to each other member of the Remuneration Committee.
Auditor
The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.
Remuneration report
The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.
Long-term incentive program (LTI 2026)
The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal on a long-term share-based incentive program for a maximum of 40 senior executives and key employees in the Group (LTI 2026). Participation requires that an investment in Alleima shares be made. Each invested Alleima share entitles the participant to be allotted, after a period of three years, a certain number of Alleima shares free of charge, provided that certain performance targets with respect to earnings per share and reduction of carbon dioxide are met. LTI 2026 comprises up to 340,000 shares. The delivery of these shares will be secured through a share swap agreement with a third party. The total cost of LTI 2026 is estimated at up to SEK 29.9 million based on an Alleima share price of SEK 80, and at up to SEK 31.1 million based on a share price of SEK 120.
Authorization on acquisition of the Company's own shares
The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to, for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own shares, however no more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company.
Sandviken, April 29, 2026
Alleima AB (publ)
Contact details
Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations
frida.adrian@alleima.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 930 93 24
Yvonne Edenholm, Press and Media Relations Manager
Yvonne.edenholm@alleima.com
Phone: +46 (0) 72 145 23 42
About Alleima
Alleima, is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com.