DJ Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance

ROCTOOL Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance 29-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, April 29, 2026, 6:00pm CEST Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announced at Chinaplas 2026 in Shanghai (Hongqiao), China, a collaboration between two industry leaders set to expand the boundaries of lightweight injection molding. A complementary technology approach to lightweighting At Chinaplas 2026 in Shanghai (Hongqiao), China, two industry leaders in injection molding have unveiled a collaboration set to expand the boundaries of lightweight injection molding. Roctool's Heat & Cool molding process, known for premium surface finishes and high-quality plastic parts, will be combined with Trexel's globally recognized MuCell microcellular foaming technology, opening new possibilities in both part quality and weight reduction. The joint solution complements each company's established standalone offering, providing an additional path for customers who prioritize lightweighting alongside exceptional surface quality. Delivering performance, aesthetics and weight reduction This strategic global alliance brings together complementary expertise to deliver a powerful, integrated approach to lightweighting and advanced surface finishing. Building on the partners' proven technologies, manufacturers can adopt the combined approach to reach new standards in weight reduction, aesthetics, and molded-part performance. J. Kilian (VP Process and Application Technology ENGEL), P. Tong (MD TREXEL Asia), M. Boulanger (CEO Roctool), S. Engleder (CEO ENGEL), G. Dimmler (CTO ENGEL) Supporting global adoption and customer applications This collaboration goes beyond technology: it reflects a shared commitment to delivering measurable value for customers worldwide. To support adoption, Trexel and Roctool are establishing multiple demonstration and trial platforms across Europe and Asia, enabling live showcases of the joint solution and hands-on support tailored to a wide range of part-design requirements. Next steps and roadmap "This global alliance marks a major step forward in lightweight injection molding. By bringing our technologies together, we're enabling manufacturers to reduce part weight and material usage without compromising performance, quality, or process robustness," said Patrick Tong, Managing Director of Trexel Asia. Together, the partners aim to set a new benchmark for lightweighting: premium surfaces, strong part performance, and tangible material savings. "With Roctool Heat & Cool and Trexel MuCell working together, customers can achieve premium surfaces, high-fidelity replication, increased flow length, and meaningful weight reduction in a single, production-ready approach," said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool. With this alliance, Trexel and Roctool open a new chapter for the plastics industry, accelerating innovation and enabling lighter components with premium aesthetics, robust performance, and improved material efficiency. Press contact / Investor relations Aelyon Valentine BOIVIN +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About ENGEL: ENGEL is one of the global leaders in the manufacture of injection moulding machines. Today, the ENGEL Group offers a full range of technology modules for plastics processing as a single source supplier: injection moulding machines for thermoplastics and elastomers together with automation, with individual components also being competitive and successful in the market. With eleven production plants in Europe, North America, Mexico and Asia (China, Korea and India), and subsidiaries and representatives in more than 85 countries, ENGEL offers its customers the excellent global support they need to compete and succeed with new technologies and leading-edge production systems. In 2026 ENGEL acquired TREXEL and provides microcellular foaming systems to the entire injection moulding market. About Trexel GmbH: Since 1995, Trexel has applied MuCell to a variety of applications, it has developed industry-leading know-how and has experience foaming virtually every thermoplastic material family. About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 202600429 PR Trexel & Roctool =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2318202 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2318202 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 29, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)