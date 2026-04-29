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WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
0,876 Euro
+8,68 % +0,070
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8401,00019:57
Dow Jones News
29.04.2026 18:33 Uhr
306 Leser
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Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance

DJ Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance 

ROCTOOL 
Trexel and Roctool announce global lightweighting alliance 
29-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, April 29, 2026, 6:00pm CEST 

Trexel and Roctool announce global 
 
lightweighting alliance 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, announced at Chinaplas 2026 in Shanghai (Hongqiao), China, a collaboration between two industry leaders set 
to expand the boundaries of lightweight injection molding. 
 
A complementary technology approach to lightweighting 
 
At Chinaplas 2026 in Shanghai (Hongqiao), China, two industry leaders in injection molding have unveiled a 
collaboration set to expand the boundaries of lightweight injection molding. Roctool's Heat & Cool molding process, 
known for premium surface finishes and high-quality plastic parts, will be combined with Trexel's globally recognized 
MuCell microcellular foaming technology, opening new possibilities in both part quality and weight reduction. The 
joint solution complements each company's established standalone offering, providing an additional path for customers 
who prioritize lightweighting alongside exceptional surface quality. 
 
Delivering performance, aesthetics and weight reduction 
 
This strategic global alliance brings together complementary expertise to deliver a powerful, integrated approach to 
lightweighting and advanced surface finishing. Building on the partners' proven technologies, manufacturers can adopt 
the combined approach to reach new standards in weight reduction, aesthetics, and molded-part performance. 
 
J. Kilian (VP Process and Application Technology ENGEL), P. Tong (MD TREXEL Asia), M. Boulanger (CEO Roctool), 
             S. Engleder (CEO ENGEL), G. Dimmler (CTO ENGEL) 

Supporting global adoption and customer applications 
 
This collaboration goes beyond technology: it reflects a shared commitment to delivering measurable value for customers 
worldwide. To support adoption, Trexel and Roctool are establishing multiple demonstration and trial platforms across 
Europe and Asia, enabling live showcases of the joint solution and hands-on support tailored to a wide range of 
part-design requirements. 
 
Next steps and roadmap 
 
"This global alliance marks a major step forward in lightweight injection molding. By bringing our technologies 
together, we're enabling manufacturers to reduce part weight and material usage without compromising performance, 
quality, or process robustness," said Patrick Tong, Managing Director of Trexel Asia. 
 
Together, the partners aim to set a new benchmark for lightweighting: premium surfaces, strong part performance, and 
tangible material savings. 
 
 "With Roctool Heat & Cool and Trexel MuCell working together, customers can achieve premium surfaces, high-fidelity 
replication, increased flow length, and meaningful weight reduction in a single, production-ready approach," said 
Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool. 
 
With this alliance, Trexel and Roctool open a new chapter for the plastics industry, accelerating innovation and 
enabling lighter components with premium aesthetics, robust performance, and improved material efficiency. 

Press contact / Investor relations 
 
Aelyon 
 
Valentine BOIVIN 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelium.fr 

About ENGEL: ENGEL is one of the global leaders in the manufacture of injection moulding machines. Today, the ENGEL 
Group offers a full range of technology modules for plastics processing as a single source supplier: injection moulding 
machines for thermoplastics and elastomers together with automation, with individual components also being competitive 
and successful in the market. With eleven production plants in Europe, North America, Mexico and Asia (China, Korea and 
India), and subsidiaries and representatives in more than 85 countries, ENGEL offers its customers the excellent global 
support they need to compete and succeed with new technologies and leading-edge production systems. In 2026 ENGEL 
acquired TREXEL and provides microcellular foaming systems to the entire injection moulding market. 

About Trexel GmbH: 
 
Since 1995, Trexel has applied MuCell to a variety of applications, it has developed industry-leading know-how and has 
experience foaming virtually every thermoplastic material family. 

About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite 
molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, 
consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding 
technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction 
generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for 
eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & 
Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com    

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 202600429 PR Trexel & Roctool 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2318202 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2318202 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318202&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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