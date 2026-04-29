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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:04
7,200 Euro
-0,69 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,45021:30
Dow Jones News
29.04.2026 20:03 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
29-Apr-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  29/04/2026 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     15,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         634.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         630.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         633.2612

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 5,163,233 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,283,453. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

29 April 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 29 April 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
633.2612                   15,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
675       630.00           11:46:01         00080399309TRLO0          XLON 
 
451       630.00           13:28:05         00080403525TRLO0          XLON 
 
2394       632.00           13:45:59         00080404410TRLO0          XLON 
 
32        632.00           13:45:59         00080404411TRLO0          XLON 
 
239       632.00           13:45:59         00080404412TRLO0          XLON 
 
494       632.00           13:45:59         00080404413TRLO0          XLON 
 
103       632.00           13:46:02         00080404416TRLO0          XLON 
 
27        632.00           13:51:54         00080404618TRLO0          XLON 
 
2500       634.00           15:41:52         00080412065TRLO0          XLON 
 
242       634.00           15:41:52         00080412066TRLO0          XLON 
 
324       634.00           15:41:52         00080412067TRLO0          XLON 
 
2234       634.00           15:41:53         00080412068TRLO0          XLON 
 
4770       634.00           15:46:14         00080412595TRLO0          XLON 
 
515       634.00           16:14:43         00080414973TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 425748 
EQS News ID:  2318368 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318368&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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