Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") announces that the Plume mineral tenure, which forms part of the Company's 70%-optioned Wilmac copper-gold project ("Wilmac" or the "Project"), has been approved and registered under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system. The 2,062.64-hectare tenure is located on the western margin of the Project in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia, approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

Registration of the Plume tenure completes the land position contemplated in the amended option agreement announced October 10, 2025, under which the Company may earn a 70% interest in the Wilmac and Lamont Ridge areas. The tenure secures access to two extensively iron carbonate - silica altered zones that are among the priority exploration targets on the Project. A combined 3D Induced Polarization / Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric ("IP/AMT") survey covering both alteration zones on the proposed Plume grid has received "No Permit Required" authorization from the Province of British Columbia, positioning the Company to advance this target as part of its planned 2026 field program.

"Registration of the Plume tenure is an important step in consolidating the Wilmac project land position," said Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc. "With the tenure now secured and the geophysical survey already authorized, we are in a strong position to test these alteration targets during the 2026 field season."

Plume Mineral Tenure

The application for acquisition of the Plume mineral tenure was submitted on August 1, 2025 under British Columbia's revised tenure system, which requires, among other things, consultation with First Nations before mineral claims may be registered. Approval was received on March 17, 2026. Tenure information is as follows:

Title Number Claim Name Issue Date Good To Date Area (ha) 1131217 Plume 2026/MAR/17 2027/MAR/17 2062.64

Geological Context

The Plume tenure (Fig. 1) covers a large, extensively iron carbonate - silica altered zone documented by Massey et al. (2008). A second large alteration zone approximately 2.0 km east on tenure 1083660 is included as one of the tenures in the Lamont Ridge Option Agreement.

Of particular interest is the alteration zone on tenure 1083660, which is spatially associated with a comparatively small exposure of diorite - one of the intrusive lithologies identified on the Property. No intrusive exposure has been identified associated with the alteration zone on the Plume tenure. Given the extensive alteration documented and the spatial association with a diorite exposure hosting a similar alteration zone 2 km east, these alteration zones are interpreted to represent hydrothermal plumes comprising hot magmatic fluids exsolved from an underlying intrusive complex.

Proposed Plume Grid IP/AMT Survey

Located approximately 4.0 km south-southwest of the Wilmac grid, the proposed Plume survey covers both extensively altered iron carbonate - silica zones. The survey totals nine east-west lines between 1.73 km and 4.19 km in length, totalling approximately 29.53 line-km and covering approximately 539 hectares.

Wilmac Copper-Gold Project Overview

The Wilmac project comprises 11,504 hectares of mineral tenures located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton. The Project is situated in a well-documented copper-gold porphyry belt and is interpreted to host potential for identification of one or more copper-gold alkalic porphyry occurrences similar in age and deposit type to those hosting the nearby Copper Mountain Mine. According to Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") (TSX, NYSE: HBM), Copper Mountain hosts Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 345 million tonnes grading 0.26% copper and 0.12 g/t gold (source: Hudbay Minerals Inc., "Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update with Mine Life Extensions and Improved Three-Year Production Outlook," news release dated March 27, 2026; mineral reserves estimated in accordance with CIM Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101). The Company has not independently verified this information. Readers are cautioned that mineralization on the Copper Mountain property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Wilmac project.

Figure 1: Proposed Plume IP survey grid on the newly acquired Plume tenure; Wilmac project map with proposed survey grids. Location of partially completed Wilmac IP / AMT survey shown for reference. Note location of three extensively altered iron carbonate - silica zones, particularly with respect to small exposure of diorite associated with northeast alteration zone. Plotted with respect to underlying Calculated Vertical Gradient map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9977/295079_ff008fc9e413f90a_002full.jpg

Saleken (2013) interpreted the geological setting west of the regionally significant Boundary Fault to be analogous to that of the Copper Mountain Intrusive Complex, but at a shallower level of erosional exposure - with numerous small, high-level diorite, gabbro and pyroxenite intrusions representing the uppermost portions of an underlying intrusive complex. The Plume and adjacent alteration zones are consistent with this interpretation.

Located immediately west of Highway 3, the Project is road-accessible within a well-established mining district with existing infrastructure and support services.

References

Massey, N.W.D., Vineham, J.M.S. and Oliver, S.L. (2008). Geology and Mineral Deposits of the Whipsaw Creek-Eastgate-Wolfe Creek Area, British Columbia (parts of NTS 092H/01W, 02E, 07E, 08W), 1:30,000 Scale, BCMEMPR Open File 2009-08.

Saleken, L. (2013). Compilation Report on the Tulameen Project Property, Whipsaw Target Area, Assessment Report 33,626A, filed January 31, 2013, 149 p.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Lamont Ridge project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 11,504 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed surveys and satisfy the exploration expenditure requirements of the option agreement, receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations, the availability of qualified personnel and geophysical contractors, favourable weather and field conditions, access to the Project area, the accuracy of current geological interpretations, and the continued cooperation of the optionor under the terms of the option agreement.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.