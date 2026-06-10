Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Calabrese (Ret.) to its Advisory Board. Colonel Calabrese is a military intelligence professional, strategic advisor, and defense industry executive whose career spans more than three decades of leadership in national security, intelligence, and international operations.

Colonel Calabrese brings over thirty-six years of combined military, intelligence, and defense contracting experience, including twenty-six years of distinguished service in the United States Army Military Intelligence Corps. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions overseeing intelligence operations, strategic planning, security programs, risk management initiatives, and mission-critical operations across the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Throughout his career, Colonel Calabrese has advised military commands, government agencies, and international organizations on some of the world's most complex security and intelligence challenges. His extensive experience includes supporting intelligence and security operations throughout Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and other strategically important regions, while also contributing to the development of military doctrine, operational readiness programs, and organizational transformation initiatives.

In the private sector, Colonel Calabrese has successfully leveraged his expertise to support defense contractors, multinational organizations, and government partners in areas including security operations, strategic risk assessment, crisis management, business continuity planning, and international stakeholder engagement. His unique ability to bridge government, military, and commercial interests has made him a trusted advisor on matters involving complex geopolitical environments and global operations.

Colonel Calabrese's distinguished military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous campaign and service awards recognizing his exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and contributions to national and international security.

"Colonel Calabrese's remarkable leadership experience, strategic insight, and global operational expertise make him an outstanding addition to our Advisory Board," said Brian Gross, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc. "His experience in security, risk management, international operations, and stakeholder engagement is expected to provide valuable perspective as NovaRed advances its critical minerals initiatives and evaluates strategic opportunities in support of the Company's growth objectives."

Colonel Calabrese's appointment further enhances NovaRed's Advisory Board and reflects the Company's commitment to adding experienced leaders with expertise in international operations, strategic planning, and organizational leadership.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Calabrese's expected advisory role, the anticipated benefits of his appointment, the Company's success in identifying and acquiring mineral properties through the use of its artificial-intelligence platform, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300849

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.