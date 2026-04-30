Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
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PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, April 30th, 2026. Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interroll Holding AG.
Mr. Schärer will assume the role on June 1st, 2026. He brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in global industrial companies, including senior finance roles at ABB and Sulzer, where he most recently served as Division CFO Flow. A structured and timely handover phase with the current CFO Heinz Hössli is planned to ensure a smooth transition prior to his departure.
The Board of Directors is confident that Stephan Schärer will contribute to the company's continued development and long-term value creation.
Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll, said: "I am looking forward to working with Stephan Schärer. His financial expertise, business partner mindset and international experience will be instrumental in executing our strategy."
Press release as PDF
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About InterrollThe Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed
Investor Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2316688
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2316688 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST