

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal SA (MT) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $575 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $805 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ArcelorMittal SA reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $15.457 billion from $14.798 billion last year.



ArcelorMittal SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $575 Mln. vs. $805 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $15.457 Bln vs. $14.798 Bln last year.



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