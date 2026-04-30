

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.696 billion. This compares with EUR1.608 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to EUR7.106 billion from EUR7.083 billion last year.



Societe Generale earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR1.696 Bln. vs. EUR1.608 Bln. last year. -Revenue: EUR7.106 Bln vs. EUR7.083 Bln last year.



Slawomir Krupa, CEO of Societe Generale, said: 'This quarter, we continued delivering a strong financial performance. Solid revenue momentum, structural reduction in costs, and ongoing improvement in our cost-to-income ratio led to a 2026 first quarter profitability level well above our full-year target.'



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