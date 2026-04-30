

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ING GROEP N.V. (ING) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.556 billion, or EUR0.54 per share. This compares with EUR1.455 billion, or EUR0.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to EUR5.823 billion from EUR5.637 billion last year.



ING GROEP N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.556 Bln. vs. EUR1.455 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.54 vs. EUR0.47 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.823 Bln vs. EUR5.637 Bln last year.



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