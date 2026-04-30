

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) on Thursday reported a profit for the first quarter compared with loss last year, while revenue remained broadly stable.



Adjusted EBIT increased to €205.2 million from €195.5 million a year earlier.



The company posted net income of €92.2 million, compared with a loss of €46.9 million in the prior-year period, while earnings per share improved to €0.69 from a loss of €0.36.



Revenue was €2.771 billion, compared with €2.788 billion a year earlier.



Order intake increased to €2.985 billion from €2.706 billion.



The company confirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting revenue of €11.400-€12.300 billion and adjusted EBIT of €850 million-€1.040 billion, compared with €11.297 billion and €788.6 million respectively in 2025.



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