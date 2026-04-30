

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines Holding AG (MTUAY.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR200 million, or EUR3.59 per share. This compares with EUR224 million, or EUR4.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MTU Aero Engines Holding AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR229 million or EUR4.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to EUR2.231 billion from EUR2.111 billion last year.



MTU Aero Engines Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR200 Mln. vs. EUR224 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.59 vs. EUR4.03 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.231 Bln vs. EUR2.111 Bln last year.



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