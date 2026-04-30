

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY.PK, RR.L, RYCEF.PK, RRU.DE), a British aerospace and defense company, said on Thursday that it has started its new fiscal year with strong business performance, despite the persisting conflict in the Middle East.



Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce Holdings, said: 'We have had a strong start to the year driven by our transformation and self-help, as we continue to further expand the earnings, cash, and growth potential of the business. The conflict in the Middle East has created uncertainty for the industry. We are taking the necessary actions to support our employees, customers, and suppliers. We expect to fully mitigate the current financial impact of the disruption to our business.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its underlying operating profit guidance of £4 billion to £4.2 billion.



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